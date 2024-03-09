2024 Wrestling Big Ten Tourney: Session I Recap & Session II Preview

Session I Results

125: Braeden Davis

In Round 1, Davis wrestled patiently and nearly had his opponent decked. He scored points in all three periods and finished the bout with an 9-1 Major Decision.

In the Quarterfinals, the Baby-Faced Assassin straight assassinated! He gave up the opening takedown and a potentially dangerous point to fall behind 0-4, but escaped to end the first, escaped to open the second, and earned a TD of his own, to take a 5-4 lead. He tacked on a long ride, before succumbing to a late reversal in a wild scramble. The riding time point made it 7-7 and sent it into sudden victory. There he executed a beatiful fireman’s carry that was finally awarded a takedown after several seconds. Final: 8-7, 7:37. He stayed persistent with his mat wrestling, applying pressure from the bottom position and gutted out the thrilling win.

133: Aaron Nagao

In Round 1, he wrestled to score points and earned them. He scored a takedown and NF in the first and a takedown and long rideout in the second, finishing with an 11-0 Major.

In the Quarters against Nebraska’s Van Dee, who Nagao missed in the dual because of illness, Nagao wrestled a more conservative style, earned the lone takedown

141: Beau Bartlett

Bartlett wrestled conservatively but solidly and earned the lone takedown in a one-takedown bout, finishing with a 4-2 Decision and advancing to the semifinals.

149: Tyler Kasak

Kasak also came out firing in Round 1! He scored the opening takedown, earned 4 nearfall, then decked 13-seed Vandenbush in 2:48.

In the Quarters, he wrestled soundly, both offensively and defensively and advanced to the Semis with a 3-2 Decision.

157: Levi Haines

Haines dominated his Quarterfinals match with a TD in each period, and finished with a 12-0 Major.

165: Mitchell Mesenbrink

Mesenbrink dominated his Quarterfinals match and ended with a pin at 4:00.

174: Carter Starocci

Starocci ended speculation by toeing the line, allowing the clock to start, then injury defaulted. This indicates he’s likely to do the same in the next round, the Consi R12, which will:

End his tournament short of an AQ spot placement (he still qualifies for and will likely be awarded one of the 4 At-Large bids when they come out next week)

End his long winning streak

Likely ends his Hodge Trophy candidacy

Is honestly probably the best decision no matter how damaging his injury was or is

184: Bernie Truax

Round 1 was a repeat of the dual in which Truax pinned Mielnek in the first period. Today, he tech’d him. 19-1, in 2:41.

In the Quarters, his offense slowed down a bit, and he finished just short of another bonus victory, with a 7-1 Decision.

197: Aaron Brooks

Brooks dominated his Quarterfinals match with a 19-3 Technical Fall in 5:51.

285: Greg Kerkvliet

Kerk dominated his Quarterfinals match with a 15-0 Technical Fall in 4:25.

Team Race

Michigan has been wrestling so well through the first two rounds that, for awhile during this session, they put off the inevitable PSU lead. That lead is now possessed, and unlikely to be relinquished.

Penn State has 9 in the semis, Michigan has 8, followed by Iowa with 6 and Nebraska with 4.

