Minnesota 5, Penn State 1: Lions in Check

Minnesota defeated Penn State 5-1 in Game 1 of the Big Ten Tournament first round series. The Gophers scored 4 straight over the final two frames to win its third straight game against the Nittany Lions.

First Period

The Gophers struck first on a bad turnover by Penn State, with Sam Rinzel opening the scoring 7 minutes into the game. Penn State answered almost immediately, as Jacques Bouquot scored on a tap-in with Justin Klose out of position just 28 seconds after the Minnesota goal.

Second Period

Jimmy Snuggerud scored off a great feed from Jaxon Nelson to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead entering the final 20 minutes.

Third Period

The dam broke for the Lions in the third. Aaron Huglen extended the lead to 3-1 for the Gophers when he deflected a point shot past Souliere. Rhett Pitlick scored off an easy rebound chance with 9:17 left to extend the lead to 4-1, and he would later finish off the scoring with an empty-netter.

What’s Next

The two teams will play Game 2 of the series today at 4:30pm. Today’s game will be televised on FS2 and can be heard on the Penn State Sports Network. Penn State must win to extend the series- and its season.