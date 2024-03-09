2024 Wrestling Big Ten Tourney: Session II Recap & Session III Preview

Session II Results

125: Braeden Davis

Davis faced DeAugustino of Michigan in a rematch from the dual meet earlier this year. The two wrestled a very methodical match where most of the time in neutral was working for control off of 2-on-1s and Russian ties.

The first period ended scoreless and the wrestlers traded escapes in the 2nd and 3rd to head into SV tied at 1. After a scoreless neutral period, DeAugustino was able to get out in just 5 seconds to put the pressure on Davis going into the second rideout. Davis remained poised and escaped in 5 seconds to tie the bout up again without a riding time advantage, sending the match to SV2. In the second overtime, DeAugustino committed to an inside trip that Davis was ready for, taking the Wolverine to his back and punching his ticket to the finals with a 5-2 decision.

In a match that seemed to play to the strengths of a wily veteran, it was the true freshman that stayed composed and pulled out the win.

133: Aaron Nagao

Nagao also faced a Wolverine in the semis, taking on the 1-seed Ragusin. Ragusin struck first blood with a takedown in the 1st and put on a strong ride to build up over a minute in riding time. Nagao eventually found some explosiveness from underneath and was able to get out for an escape off a restart after Ragusin racked up over a minute in riding time.

Nagao started the 2nd period on bottom and once again exploded out for an escape to cut Ragusin’s lead to 3-2. In the 3rd Ragusin chose bottom and after an initial ride from Nagao was able to get out for the escape. Nagao turned up the offense but was unable to score a takedown before the period ended, dropping the match by a 5-2 decision after riding time was awarded.

Nagao was so close to scoring the takedown at the end of the 3rd but just ran out of time. He’ll have 2 weeks to close the gap with the top of the field.

141: Beau Bartlett

Bartlett toed the line against Lemley of Michigan. After a scoreless 1st period, Bartlett took bottom to start the 2nd. He was quickly out for the escape and resumed his stalking of the freshman. Finding an opportunity, Beau was able to score a takedown to take a 4-0 lead and finished the period out on top. In the 3rd Lemley got out for an escape of his own and won out on a scramble to tie the match at 4. Beau was able to get out and hold off the Wolverine for the 5-4 decision.

Despite the tight score, this match was thoroughly controlled by Beau. Lemley was willing to mix it up, but Beau is just so hard to get out of position.

149: Tyler Kasak

Kasak took the mat looking to avenge his loss to Lovett from the regular season. The action was back and forth as both wrestlers looked to find some offense. After a scoreless 1st, Lovett chose bottom to start the 2nd and was out for the escape. Kasak chose neutral to start the 3rd, looking for a takedown to win it. Action picked up towards the end of the period as Kasak took a somewhat desperate shot, but Lovett was able to win the scramble to secure the takedown, dropping Kasak to the consolations in a 4-0 decision.

Kasak was once again right there with Lovett, but just couldn’t pull it off. We’ll see if the next 2 weeks will be enough to find the edge he needs.

157: Levi Haines

Haines took on the 4-seed Jared Franek of Iowa. After a scoreless 1st period where both wrestlers remained patient, Haines chose bottom to start the 2nd. He was out for the escape in 8 seconds and started to work his set ups just a bit more than the 1st. He found an opportunity for a misdirection single that he quickly finished to take a 4-0 lead and would ride out the period. Franek took bottom to start the 3rd but Haines put on a tough ride and rode him the whole period to win by a 5-0 decision.

Haines dominated from start to finish and there’s no signs of it stopping.

165: Mitchell Mesenbrink

Mesenbrink took on the 3-seed Mike Caliendo of Iowa. Mesenbrink quickly scored the opening takedown before quickly conceding the escape to go up 3-1. After action resumed following a blood time stoppage, Mesenbrink again poured on the offense to score a second takedown. Mesenbrink conceded another escape following a blood time stoppage so he could once again go on the offensive and scored his third takedown of the period. After a late escape by Caliendo the score was 9-3.

Caliendo chose bottom to start the 2nd and Mitchell committed to keeping the Hawkeye down for the first 15 seconds before finally giving up the escape. Mesenbrink was immediately in on another single and scored his 4th takedown of the match. An escape from Caliendo was quickly answered by yet another takedown by Mesenbrink, extending his lead to 15-5 and taking riding time up over a minute. The takedown looked to break Caliendo as he was hit with his second stall call of the match, earning Mitchell a penalty point. Caliendo got out for the escape in the final seconds of the period.

Mesenbrink took bottom to start the 3rd and was immediately out for the escape. He followed it up with another takedown that was eventually overturned on review. Mesenbrink dropped in on a low single to get the takedown before conceding the escape to look for the tech fall. Not long after Mesenbrink would get the final takedown to win the match via a 23-7 tech fall.

Mitchell continues to let it fly and Hamiti is going to be a very game opponent. Make sure your popcorn is ready!

174: Carter Starocci

Starocci took his second injury default of the day, bouncing from the tournament and relying on an at large bid to make the NCAA field.

184: Bernie Truax

Truax and Pinto battled in the 1st with neither wrestler able to generate much offense. Truax chose bottom to start the 2nd and was quickly out for the escape. There was a brief flurry towards the edge of the mat but other than that the wrestlers exchanged ties and feints without any real threats.

Pinto took bottom to start the 3rd and was immediately out for the escape. Truax got in deep on a single but Pinto was able to kick out. Truax continued to look for offense and got in on a low single that he was able to keep control of for the takedown. Pinto was out for the escape to make the match 4-2 and started to look for some offense of his own. Truax maintained distance and thwarted the desperate attempts from Pinto to win the match 4-2.

This was a very strategic match by Bernie. He stayed away from Pinto’s strength and found the angles he needed to win.

197: Aaron Brooks

Brooks opened up the scoring with an immediate takedown against Silas Allred of Nebraska to take a 3-0 lead. He quickly conceded the escape and continued the attack, scoring his second takedown of the match not long after. Brooks put on a good ride looking to turn Allred with an arm bar, building up 1:51 in riding time before the period came to an end.

Allred chose bottom to start the 2nd. Brooks continued a tough ride on top, looking for a half before locking up a cradle to turn Allred for 4 near fall to extend his lead to 10-1.

Brooks took neutral to start the 3rd and resumed his attack. He notched one more takedown in the period to win 14-2.

Aaron Brooks continues to show he’s very good at wrestling.

285: Greg Kerkvliet

Kerk was immediately on the attack, shooting in for a takedown before drawing 2 stall calls on Slavikouski as he rode out the rest of the period for a 4-0 lead.

Greg took bottom to start the 2nd and was quickly out for the escape. He continued the pressure and eventually finished a double for his second takedown of the match to extend his lead to 8-0.

Slavikouski elected to start the 3rd in neutral. Slavikouski spent the period looking for a throw while Greg just maintained control of the ties to fend off any attacks, winning by 9-0 major decision after riding time was awarded.

Kerk continues to just dominate the field and there’s no signs of it stopping.

Team Race

Michigan continued their strong showing in session II, increasing their distance for 2nd place. Penn State continued to pull away as they put 7 in the finals.

Michigan was able to get 4 in the finals while the Hawkeyes needed their last quarterfinal bout to end the session with only 1 finalist. With Michigan getting the better of the Hawkeyes, Nebraska has found themselves in 3rd.

