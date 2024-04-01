Penn State Spring Position Preview: Running Backs

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down towards the Blue-White Game.

Up next, we take a glance at perhaps Penn State’s strongest position on the offense side: running back.

RUNNING BACK

The Starters

Kaytron Allen (Jr.)

Nicholas Singleton (Jr.)

What can we say that hasn’t already been said about this dynamic duo? As freshmen, Singleton was the primary ballcarrier of the two, rushing for 1,061 yards with 6.8 yards per carry, and 12 touchdowns. His speed and acceleration made Penn State fans drool over what was to come for the following three seasons. Allen, meanwhile, rushed for nearly 900 yards himself as more of a power back.

Singleton put on some weight in the offseason, perhaps causing him to take a step back in terms of explosiveness as a sophomore. He still managed 752 yards and eight touchdowns, while posting solid receiving numbers (308 yards and two scores). Allen was the more consistent back in 2023, with 902 yards and six touchdowns.

It will be interesting how new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki uses both Singleton and Allen in 2024. Kansas’ offense averaged 206 yards rushing per game, score 32 touchdowns, and averaged 5.4 yards per rush in 2023. For comparison, Penn State averaged 185 yards per game, 26 touchdowns, and averaged 4.7 yards per rush against arguably tougher Big Ten defenses, so take those numbers for what they’re worth. I for one would love to see more packages with both backs on the field.

Key Reserves

London Montgomery (R-Fr.)

Cam Wallace (R-Fr.)

Quinton Martin (Fr.)

All three of these backs have the opportunity to see the field in different scenarios in 2024. Martin is the biggest of the three, and possibly the best receiver, so expect him to get some run on special teams at the very least, and perhaps to spell either Allen or Singleton. Montgomery has made it back from an injury that wiped out his senior year of high school and should see action early on. Wallace has impressed the Penn State beat in spring practice, and may get some serious run at the third spot.

An update on the RB3 competition: Cam Wallace looks really good. pic.twitter.com/Iby5ccPXqm — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) March 26, 2024

Expect both Martin and Wallace to potentially see time on special teams. It will be interesting to see which one of these three will get the Trey Potts-esq role of last year.

In the Mix

David Kency Jr. (R-Fr.)

Amiel Davis (R-Jr.)

Tyler Holzworth (R-Jr.)

All three of these players will serve as important depth pieces, with Holzworth being the most likely to see action in multiple games. Penn State having too much talent is a fortunate issue here.