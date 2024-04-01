MMQB: It’s April! Are You Ready for Some Football?

Today seemed fit for a March Madness related question with the Final Four teams advancing just mere hours ago. However, the two questions I had in mind have easy and predictable answers:

Q: How is your bracket?

A: A bunch of red Xs, but at least the UCONN pick is looking good.

Q: Will Penn State make the Final Four any time soon?

A: We’re a long ways off yet, chief.

So instead, let’s celebrate that we are officially in Blue-White Game month. Penn State’s spring game is set for less than two weeks, kicking off starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 in Beaver Stadium.

What will you be looking out for during the game? I’ll get started with some of the things that will be demanding my attention on April 13:

-Does Drew Allar appear comfortable in Andy Kotelnicki’s offensive scheme?

-Do we see a marked improvement from the receivers, especially players who are looking to expand their role like Kaden Saunders and Omari Evans?

-How is the offensive tackle position battles shaping up as the Nittany Lions look to replace both starters from 2023 (with the exception of Drew Shelton, who is out for the spring)?

-How is Abdul Carter progressing at his new position as a defensive end?

-Are the young cornerbacks more ready for prime time than they were in the Peach Bowl loss to Ole Miss a few months ago?

Now what say you, dear BSD reader? What will you be looking for during the Blue-White Game?