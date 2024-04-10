Penn State Spring Position Preview: Special Teams

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down towards the Blue-White Game on Saturday.

Up next, it’s a unit that will be replacing some key parts - special teams.

Kicker

In the Mix

Sander Sahaydak (R-Jr.), Chase Meyer (Jr.), Ryan Barker (R-Fr.)

Not naming a starter here as first-year special teams coordinator Justin Lustig will have a new face at the position that people care about the most. Sahaydak won the job last fall, but struggles against West Virginia in the season opener wound up with Alex Felkins earning a shot and never giving back the spot. So, Sahaydak - known for his powerful leg - is back competing again. Still, he’s just 1-of-4 in his career on field goal attempts and there’s no question that some have their doubts after watching him struggle last September.

Meanwhile, Meyer went 17-for-20 at Tulsa last season. However, much like Felkins at this time last year, there’s question about his leg strength as only one was longer than 40 yards. Barker is an in-state walk on who is noted for his consistency.

Punter

Starter

Riley Thompson (Jr.)

Thompson was listed as a senior last year, but now has junior eligibility. Maybe eligiblity goes in the opposite direction in Australia? Anyway, Thompson was an honorable mention all-conference pick last year for the Lions, averaging better than 45 yards per punt. In a league loaded with elite punters, Thompson certainly held his own and figures to be a stabilizing force for Penn State entering 2024.

Backups

Barker, Gabriel Nwosu (R-Jr.), Mitchell Groh (R-Jr.)

There are plenty of other legs available. Nwosu figures to get time as a kickoff specialist again. Barker can also punt. Meanwhile, Groh is a two-time academic all-conference selection. Punters are students, too.

Punt Returner

Starter

Kaden Saunders (R-So.)

Saunders started last year as the primary punt returner until Daequan Hardy emerged in the UMass game. The biggest thing going for Saunders is the trust that he established in making the safe play - except for against Iowa. Maybe another year of experience will lead to more potential playmaking?

Backups

Watch the Spring Game

No other Penn State player returned a punt in 2023. So, keep an eye on warmups to see who else on the roster might get a shot at returning some punts.

Kick Returner

Starter

Nicholas Singleton (Jr.)

Singleton accounted for 13 of the 16 kickoff returns last year for Penn State, averaging 24 yards per return with a long of 51. We all remember the touchdown return at Rutgers back in 2022, so explosiveness at this spot shouldn’t be a concern.

Backups

Watch the Spring Game

Same idea here. There are certainly guys who would seem to figure in as returners - King Mack and Elliott Washington come right to mind. But Trey Potts, Hardy, and Tyler Warren were the only other Lions to log a return last season.