Player I’m Most Excited About This Spring: Drew Allar

Now that Penn State’s spring practice has begun, the BSD staff sat down and discussed some players we are most excited to hear about and eventually see in action this spring. We conclude this particular series with Drew Allar.

Think back to around this time last year: Drew Allar was about to play in his first Blue-White Game as the presumptive starter, replacing four-year veteran Sean Clifford after a year of being his backup and seeing his own share of game action, where he more than held his own. What Drew may have lacked in experience, he made up for it with natural pocket presence, the ability to scan the field quickly, and accuracy/arm strength that was a few notches above Cliff’s ceiling. Drew’s starting debut performance against West Virginia in last year’s season opener only served to get the fan base even more amped up and dreaming of finally cracking the College Football Playoff.

Unfortunately, as we all know, such was not the case. Despite having a pretty good 27-to-2 touchdown to interception ratio, Drew got flustered against the better defensive teams on the schedule (namely Ohio State and Michigan). More disturbingly, he had issues with checking down too quickly and settling for open, but short pass plays instead of taking a few more shots downfield, which led to the infamous Corey Giger-James Franklin “chuck it deep” exchange during a mid-season press conference. He also wasn’t helped by arguably the least productive wide receiver group since 2004, one that struggled to gain separation or have a real playmaker step up in crunch time. It was enough for Mike Yurcich to get fired as offensive coordinator, which led to the hiring of one Andy Kotelnicki.

The hiring of Kotelnicki, a guy who managed to coach up some prolific offenses at Buffalo and Kansas of all places, is why I’m excited to see Allar in action. Kotelnicki is regarded for his creativity and ability to get the ball in the hands of his best playmakers with the chance to operate in space. His last season at Kansas saw the offense finish seventh in the country in passing yards per completion (14.76), 17th in passing efficiency, and eighth in rushing offense (211.3 yards per game). For The Blogy did an incredible breakdown of AK’s offensive wizardry.

I realize there have been questions about whether a guy like Drew who isn’t exactly known for being much of a running QB, will be able to thrive in this new offense. The beauty of AK’s system, is that he’s made it work with both traditional pocket passers and dual-threat QB’s. Whatever pieces you give him to work with, he will put them in the best positions to succeed, there’s no trying to fit square pegs into round holes with AK. Combine this with Drew’s natural abilities and I feel like there’s potential for a big jump forward in year two as a starting QB.