 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SWH is Feeling a Different Energy This Spring

Ready for the Blue and White Game?

By LndoBSD
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 24 Penn State at Michigan State Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This has been discussed before, but Penn State football has a new level of excitement and enthusiasm this spring.

What does the final week of practice look and sound like?

Here’s the latest on Jaxon Smolik.

What will the Blue and White game look like? It should be a competitive affair, according to the head coach.

How about five players to watch in Saturday’s scrimmage?

Onward State gives a guide to this weekend’s festivities.

Is a Southern running back recruit headed to the Nittany Lions?

Speaking of recruiting, Mike Rhoades is active on the prospect trail.

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...