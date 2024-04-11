Oh, Hello: Top 100 Four-Star RB Alvin Henderson Commits to Penn State

THE SKINNY

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 200 pounds

Hometown/High School: Elba, AL (Elba H.S.)

Ranking: ★★★★ (0.9528 247Sports Composite — No. 94 overall)

Notable Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, and Tennessee

HIGHLIGHTS

THE TALE

It’s not often that Penn State goes down to Alabama, but Penn State offered the ultra-productive Henderson way back in October 2021. Since then, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider did a heck of a job keeping the Nittany Lions in this one, even when it seemed like Henderson would stay south for college. He appeared likely headed to Auburn, but Penn State was able to get him up on a visit earlier this month, and quickly changed the tide of his recruitment. Henderson made the call for the Nittany Lions earlier today, spurning the in-state favorite Auburn Tigers.

Henderson becomes the 12th committed prospect in Penn State’s 2025 recruiting class, which is currently ranked No. 7 according to the 247Sports Composite ranking.

OUTLOOK

Big shocker here on a couple levels. One, the aforementioned going into Alabama and taking a Top 100 kid away from the likes of the SEC. Second, that prospect being a running back, which now gives the Nittany Lions three running backs in the class of 2025. Kiandrea Barker started us off around this time last year, and Tiqwai Hayes became No. 2 in the fall. While Seider continued his pursuit of some national-level prospects, I don’t think it was extremely likely he was going to get a bite. But, alas, here we are and they did.

We’ll see what happens with Henderson over the next couple months because despite his commitment, he is saying he will take official visits, according to Sean Fitz of On3. Just given where he is from, that will be cause for pause.