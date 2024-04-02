Late-March/Early April Mock Draft Round-Up: Nittany Lions in the NFL

As we get closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, taking place from April 25th to April 27th, let’s look at where our beloved former Nittany Lions are predicted to end up according to various gurus.

Draft sites used: ESPN, NFL Network, CBS Sports, PFN, Yahoo, PFF

Picks in bold indicate a new mock draft

Olu Fashanu

ESPN: 11th to Patriots in Matt Miller’s March 27th draft, 10th to Jets in Jordan Reid’s March 5th draft,14th to Saints in Mel Kiper’s February 28th mock draft, 10th to the Jets in Field Yates’ draft, 9th to Bears in Matt Miller’s draft

NFL Network: Still 14th to Saints in Eric Edholm’s March 29th draft, 14th to Saints in Charles Davis’ March 6th mock,13th to Raiders in Bucky Brooks’ February 27th mock draft, 7th to Titans in one mock, 9th to Patriots (via trade with Bears)

CBS Sports: 14th to Saints in a March 28th and March 30th mock, 11th to Patriots in another March 28th mock, Still 10th to Jets in Edwards’ March 15th mock, 6th to Giants (if only...) in Wilson’s March 12th mock, 14th to Saints in Trapasso’s March 13th mock, 5th to Chargers in Ryan Wilson’s February 28th mock, 10th to Jets in Chris Trapasso’s and Josh Edwards’, 4th to Cardinals in Tom Fornelli’s mock.

PFN: 10th to Jets in Keff Ciardello’s March 31st draft, 13th to Raiders in Broback’s March 14th draft, 10th to Jets

Yahoo: 7th to Titans in McDonald and Tice’s March 29th mock, 9th to Patriots in Charles McDonald and Nate Tice’s March 8th draft, 7th to Titans in Doug Farrar’s March 3rd mock, 5th to Chargers

PFF: 14th to Saints in April 1st mock, 4th to Commanders

Chop Robinson:

ESPN: 29th to Lions in Matt Miller’s March 27th draft, 26th to Bucs in Reid’s March 5th draft, 31st to 49ers in Kiper’s draft, Not projected in first round in Yates’ draft, but projected 40th to Commanders in Miller’s draft.

NFL Network: 26th to Bucs in Edholm’s March 29th draft, 22nd to Eagles in Davis’ March 6th draft, 19th to Rams in Brooks’ draft, 26th to Bucs in one mock, 28th to Bucs (who traded with the Bills in this version) in another.

CBS Sports: 29th to Lions in March 28th and 30th mocks, 22nd to Cardinals (in a trade from Eagles) in March 28th mock, 27th to Cardinals in Edwards’ March 15th mock, 23rd to Texans twice, 22nd to Eagles, and 26th to Bucs in CBS’s February 28th and 29th mocks, 30th to Ravens

PFN: 29th to Lions in Keff Ciardello’s March 31st mock, 16th to Seahawks in Broback’s March 24th mock, 31st to 49ers in Broback’s February 29th mock, 26th to Bucs

Yahoo: Still 29th to Lions in McDonald and Tice’s March 29th mock, 29th to Lions in McDonald and Tice’s March 8th mock, 39th to Giants in Doug Farrar’s March 3rd mock

PFF: 19th to Falcons

Adisa Isaac

ESPN: 67th to Commanders in Miller’s March 27th draft, 40th to Commanders in Reid’s March 5th draft, 63rd in Miller’s draft.

NFL Network: 43rd to Falcons.

CBS Sports: 55th to Dolphins in Josh Edwards’ February 29th mock

Yahoo: 45th to Bears in Alex Shapiro’s March 31st mock, 54th to Eagles in Doug Farrar’s March 3rd mock

PFN: 31st to 49ers

Theo Johnson:

ESPN: 100th to Commanders in Miller’s March 27th draft, 49th to Bengals in Reid’s March 5th draft.

NFL Network: 75th to Bears.

PFN: 117th to Colts

Kalen King:

ESPN: 146th to Titans in Miller’s March 27th draft

PFN: 81st to Broncos

Johnny Dixon:

ESPN: 168th to Saints in Miller’s March 27th draft

PFN: 175th to 49ers

Daequan Hardy:

ESPN: 159th to Chiefs in Miller’s March 27th draft

PFN: 179th to Panthers

Caedan Wallace:

ESPN: 171st to Eagles in Miller’s March 27th draft

PFN: 191st to Saints

Curtis Jacobs:

ESPN: 132 to 49ers in Miller’s March 27th draft

PFN: 252nd to Jets

Hunter Nourzad:

ESPN: 174th to Cowboys in Miller’s March 27th draft

Overall questions and thoughts so far:

Will Chop remain a Lion?

Multiple mock drafts have the edge rusher heading to Detroit.

Adisa Isaac is now firmly in the second or third round.

Great value pick for a ton of NFL teams (The Giants are apparently considering him...)