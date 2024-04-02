Player I’m Most Excited About This Spring: Zane Durant

Now that Penn State’s spring practice has begun, the BSD staff sat down and discussed some players we are most excited to hear about and eventually see in action this spring. Next up: defensive tackle Zane Durant

Zane Durant has made incremental progress in his time at Penn State. The highly talented player was expected to be a contributor from the get-go, and he did just that, appearing in all 13 games his freshman season. Last year, he became the first player since Curtis Cothran to have three tackles for loss against a Big Ten opponent, when he did it in the game against Northwestern (Tyrell Chavis did so in 2017, but against Akron). In 2024, Durant is poised to take a major step forward, having already established himself as a key part of the rotation at defensive tackle.

With the departure of Jordan Van de Berg in February, and the return of both Hakeem Beamon and Dvon Ellies, as well as Coziah Izzard, the middle part of the line is all but figured out for 2024. Whether Durant or Beamon end up starting opposite Ellies is yet to be determined, but realistically speaking, all four will play substantial amount of snaps come fall.

If his 16 tackles (11 solo), 5.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and a fumble recovery last season weren’t enough to get you excited for next season, here is Durant squatting over 500 pounds like it’s nothing:

The defense took some hits with the departures after the 2023 season, but the folks waiting in the wings are nothing but spectacular, and Zane Durant has shown plenty of flashes in his first two years with the Nittany Lions. Now, we’ll likely get to see him take control of one of those starting defensive tackle spots, and continue to see the Lions terrorize opponents at the line of scrimmage.