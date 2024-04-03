Penn State Spring Position Preview: Offensive Line

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down towards the Blue-White Game.

Up next, we take a look at a spot that finally became a strength - but that will have a whole lot of reloading/rebuilding in 2024.

Offensive Line

The Starters

J.B. Nelson (RS-Sr.), Drew Shelton (Jr.), Nick Dawkins (RS-Sr.), Vega Ioane (RS-So.), Anthony Donkoh (Rs.-Fr.), Sal Wormley (Rs.-Sr.), Nolan Rucci (RS-Jr.)

Well, I listed seven starters for five spots - and that’s because I’ve listened to enough James Franklin press conferences to know that he considers starters those guys that get the majority of the reps. So, entering the spring, this group would seem to fit the bill. Penn State lost a lot of frontline/experienced talent. Olu Fashanu, Caedan Wallace, and Hunter Nourzad were all established multi-year starters. But, there’s still experience returning.

Dawkins made the jump from only playing in special teams to appearing in all 13 games last year as a junior. He’s commended as a strong leadership guy and that will be important as he fully takes the reins at center. Shelton, Wormley, Nelson and Ioane have all started plenty thus far in their careers and can be considered known commodities. Meanwhile, the battle at right tackle will likely be between Donkoh and Rucci. That should be interesting as Donkoh emerged as one of the lone bright spots from the Peach Bowl that capped his true freshman season, while the Wisconsin transfer Rucci gets his fresh start in the program where many thought he would flourish.

Of course, they’ll all be learning a new system with first-year offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki. There will be plenty of eyes on the different combinations that appear in this month’s Spring Game.

Key Reserves

Cooper Cousins (Fr.), Chimdy Onoh (RS-Fr.), Alex Birchmeier (RS-Fr.), J’Ven Williams (RS-Fr.), Golden Israel-Achumba (RS-Sr.)

This is a pretty impressive group that rounds out the two-deep. There’s plenth of young, coveted talent that will see the field as regularly as Phil Trautwein can make happen. Especially of interest should be the development of Cousins, who certainly projects as a capable center prospect. Meanwhile, Birchmeier and Williams should be pressing for playing time in their second years in the program.

In the Mix

Dominic Rulli (RS-So.), Ian Harvie (RS-So.), Jim Fitzgerald (RS-So.), Henry Boehme (RS-Fr.), Garrett Sexton (Fr.), Matt Detisch (RS-So.), Addison Penn (RS-Sr.)

Back in 2022, Penn State won the Rose Bowl. That season featured a 4-0 November where guys who were “in the mix” wound up playing key roles on the offensive line. Put simply, you can’t have too much depth. So while this group is compiled of mostly non-scholarship players, their value is significant as Penn State continues spring practice. The notable name to watch here is Sexton, who is just now about three years into his journey from high school quarterback to Power 4 (am I doing that right?) offensive tackle.