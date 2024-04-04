Player I’m Most Excited About This Spring: London Montgomery

Now that Penn State’s spring practice has begun, the BSD staff sat down and discussed some players we are most excited to hear about and eventually see in action this spring. Next up: running back London Montgomery

London Montgomery is in the enviable position of being The Backup™. Usually The Backup™ most talked about is the quarterback, but in this case I’m pretty excited for the guy who will come on as RB3 this year.

Montgomery was a composite 4-star recruit, the #8 player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2023. The reason he wasn’t higher? He only played through his junior year of high school, before suffering an injury that has kept him sidelined ever since.

Why Chris, you may be saying to yourself, why are you excited about an injury-prone player?

Because it’s the off season, dummy! Don’t interrupt.

Before he was injured, London had a monster junior season for Scranton Prep, amassing 2,356 yards and 36 (!) touchdowns. Between injury and the depth chart ahead of him (more on that in a moment), Montgomery wasn’t called on for any action in the 2023 season. But with some roster changes (again, wait for it), expect his role to increase exponentially in 2024.

First, let’s start with the starters. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton are both back for their third (and potentially final) seasons with Penn State, and are as close to a 1A/1B situation as you can get. The two alternate starts, series, snaps, etc. They’re on the field at the same time for plays out of the diamond (wishbone?) formation, they’re both good pass blockers and receivers, they’re both fast and strong. Legitimately two starters at one position.

In 2023, Trey Potts was brought in (in no small part due to the injury to the still-recovering Montgomery), and after Trey, Tank Smith filled in as well. But Trey is out of eligibility, and London appears to be fully healed and ready to go.

So with the expectation that Allen and Singleton will see limited (if any) snaps in the Blue-White Game, and knowing that London is now RB3 in 2024 (and will likely be RB1 in 2025), I expect to see him burst onto the scene in just 9 days.

Don’t let his (impending) breakout fool you, though, you heard it here first.