SWH is Entering the Lottery (for Tickets)

ICYMI, current Penn State students will have a different procedure for procuring football tickets beginning with the 2024 season. I for one, loved the anxiety of getting up early on a random summer morning and hoping that Ticketmaster didn’t crash when I tried to get my tickets.

How is Nolan Rucci adjusting to life in State College?

Speaking of transfers, hear from favorite son Julian Fleming and what he hopes to accomplish this season with the Nittany Lions.

What about future receiver recruits?

Will a top high school quarterback choose Penn State? (Most likely not, but who knows?)

Encouraging signs for the offense this spring?

Tom Allen is back where he belongs.

In NFL draft news...the Vikings took a look at one of Penn State’s three defensive back prospects.

Here’s Pro Football Focus’ scouting report on one of the top offensive linemen in the draft (IMHO, the top, but I know Joe Alt seems to be ahead of him...)

ICYMI, here’s our latest Mock Draft Round-Up.