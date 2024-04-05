Penn State Spring Position Preview: Wide Receivers

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down toward the Blue-White Game.

Up next, a position group that was largely lamented in 2023, and might be make-or-break in 2024

Wide Receiver

The Starters

Julian Fleming (Sr.), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Sr.), Harrison Wallace III (R-Jr.)

After a dud of a first year in Happy Valley, Marques Hagans will have a stronger crop of talent to work for round two. Perhaps the most impactful offseason addition James Franklin made was at wide receiver, as he nabbed Ohio State’s Julian Fleming from the transfer portal. Fleming, of course, was always destined to come home to Penn State.

While Fleming never developed into the bonafide WR1 that the Buckeyes hoped he would have coming out of high school, he will almost certainly become Drew Allar’s favorite target next year. His best season at Ohio State was in 2022, when he caught six touchdowns on 34 targets and hauled in 533 yards behind Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka.

Fleming is Penn State’s shiny new toy, but other talented receivers behind him will be fighting for targets, too. It will be interesting to see how Andy Kotelnicki uses KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who caught four touchdowns and logged 673 receiving yards last year but failed to provide splash impact. Perhaps a move inside to the slot will allow KLS to shine while Fleming can operate as more of a workhorse.

The third starting slot will likely belong to Harrison Wallace III, who could never seem to get healthy last year. Wallace appeared in eight games and caught just 19 passes while technically being WR3. He’s flashed star potential and is a candidate to have a breakout 2024 season, but his consistency will be the biggest thing to keep an eye on in Penn State’s new-look offense.

Key Reserves

Liam Clifford (R-Jr.), Omari Evans (Jr,), Malik McClain (Sr.), Kaden Saunders (R-So.)

Andy Kotelnicki seems to get plenty of players involved in his offense, although sometimes in “utility” or “gadget” positions, so this is a group that’s poised to make a true offensive impact. Last year, tight ends fronted much of the pass-catching load for Penn State, so this reserve team did not have much room to make an impact. Only Clifford was able to break into double-digit catches.

Evans and Saunders, especially, are candidates to have breakout years after not being involved much in 2023. With Wallace’s ability to stay healthy in question, anyone from this reserve crew could make a run for WR3.

In The Mix

Josiah Brown (Fr.), Mehki Flowers (R-So.), Peter Gonzalez (Fr.), Anthony Ivey (R-So.), Malick Meiga (Sr.)

Again, I think Kotelnicki’s offense combined with Franklin’s frustration with last year’s failures will give plenty of guys on the depth chart a chance to play. Flowers’ switch from safety is an intriguing move given his athleticism, but I question if he’ll be able to find the field right away. Brown is probably the true freshman to keep an eye on since he enrolled early and got a winter in the Penn State weight room.