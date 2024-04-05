Previewing Penn State’s Offense w/The Voice of College Football

Last week, I sat down with Mark Rogers over on his The Voice of College Football channel, where Patrick and I also do our live postgame reaction shows during the season. Mark and I went position by position discussing the offense, where the reasons for optimism lied, and where things might still be “TBD” to put it kindly.

With the Blue-White Game being just a smidge over a week away, and our position previews nearing their conclusion, this video feels like a nice summary of all that we’ve covered on the offensive side of the ball. Mark and I have yet to record the preview for the defensive side of the ball, but I anticipate that hopefully happening sometime next week.

Obligatory disclaimer that this video was recorded last Monday (March 25th), so some of the topics discussed may be a tad outdated, such as at quarterback, where news later came out about Jaxon Smolik’s injury keeping him out of spring practice.