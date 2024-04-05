Spring Sports Update: Softball Flying High

Softball

The softball team enters this weekend’s road series with Nebraska at 26-7 and No. 28 in the latest RPI ranking. Head coach Clarissa Crowell has invigorated this program over the last three seasons. After the Lions narrowly missed their first NCAA tournament bid since 2011 last year, the team looks to be a safe bet to qualify this season. Last weekend, Penn State took two of three games with Maryland, capped off by Liana Jones’ walkoff double on Easter Sunday to give the Lions a 1-0 win in the 12th inning.

Upcoming Games: Friday (6:30pm on Big Ten Plus), Saturday (2pm on Big Ten Plus), and Sunday (1pm) at Nebraska

Men’s Lacrosse

After jumping out to an 8-3 lead in the second quarter and taking a 10-7 lead into the final frame, the men’s lacrosse team took a heartbreaking 13-11 loss to Maryland at Panzer Stadium on Sunday. Jack Fracyon did all he could, making 16 saves in the loss. Penn State fell to No. 9 in this week’s RPI, although the team will have plenty of chances to move back up the rankings.

Upcoming Game: Saturday (2pm on ESPNU) at Johns Hopkins

Men’s Volleyball

The men’s volleyball team kept rolling with a home sweep (3-1, 3-0) of Harvard last weekend. John Kerr was sensational, recording 15 kills in Game 1 and 12 kills in Game 2. Penn State as a team recorded 15 total aces over the weekend and held Harvard to .103 hitting percentage.

Upcoming Games: Friday (7pm) and Saturday (3pm) at Charleston

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball season came to a close on Monday with a tough 58-53 loss to Villanova in the WBIT semifinals. Leilani Kapinus (18 points) and Ashley Owusu (11 points) each reached double figures for Penn State, but it was tough sledding all day for the offense. The Lady Lions shot just 29% from the floor in the game.