MMQB - Moonshine Runnin’

It is entirely too early to be looking ahead to the 2024 season, but gosh darn it the eclipse has us feeling some sort of way.

MMQB asks - who among you is planning on making the trek to Morgantown to watch Penn State play West Virginia?

I know I’ll be one of them. West Virginia is one of those historic teams that Penn State used to play, but of course those pesky conferences got in the way, and now the Lions play regional rivals like Florida International. Given that these sorts of games in fun, unique, and historic venues don’t happen all the time, I’ll be traveling my way down I-79 to partake in the festivities.

I won’t bother getting into predictions (Penn State by a billion let’s gooooooooooo), but will just hope to see how another Power 4 team which holds the Appalachian mountains near and dear to their heart does bidness.

Also, if we can get a stirring, group rendition of Sweet Caroline like this, I’ll be a happy camper: