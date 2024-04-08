Penn State Spring Position Preview: Tight Ends

Football is back! Well, sorta. As Penn State begins full preparation for the 2024 season during the spring session, we’ll be breaking down each position group as we count down toward the Blue-White Game.

Up next, a position group that has long been a strength for the Nittany Lions and will very much likely continue to be one in 2024: the tight ends.

TIGHT END

The Starter

Tyler Warren (Sr.)

It might feel like Tyler Warren has been in Happy Valley for half-a-decade because he basically has been. Warren enrolled and redshirted during his freshman season in 2020, but since then he’s been a consistent part of the tight end rotation, playing in 38 games dating back to the beginning of the 2021 season. If you remember back then, Warren — a former high school quarterback — had a gadget role as a goal line option that was one part quarterback, one part battery ram.

The Nittany Lions have since retired the direct snaps to Warren, as he’s transitioned into a more regular tight end role. He was a co-starter last season alongside Theo Johnson in Penn State’s heavy 12 personnel, putting up 34 receptions for 422 yards and seven touchdowns. But with Johnson off to the NFL, Warren should have an even larger role in the offense. While I’m sure we’ll still see a good deal of 12 personnel in 2024 — more on the other tight ends in a bit — there’s no question that Warren is the absolute “Tight End 1” for this offense.

Key Reserves

Andrew Rappleyea (So.) and Khalil Dinkins (RS Jr.)

A lot of the discussion this spring and one that will continue into the summer will be who the second tight end will be: Khalil Dinkins or Andrew Rappleyea? It seems like the answer might just be “both.” When you look at the strengths of Rappleyea — the best blocker of the tight end group — and the strengths of Khalil Dinkins — perhaps being the best athlete of the group — there’s likely a role for both in the offense. Really, it won’t be too different than what Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren did in 2021 and 2022 when they were behind Brenton Strange. Even with the change in offensive leadership from Mike Yurcich to Andrew Kotelnicki, there’s still plenty of room for three tight ends in this offense.

In The Mix

Jerry Cross (RS So.), Luke Reynolds (Fr.), and Joey Schlaffer (RS Fr.)

While the top three seems pretty firm, there’s still a lot of talent even going down to the third string. Obviously everyone will point to five-star freshman Luke Reynolds, but let’s give some flowers to Jerry Cross. He’s someone who sometimes gets lost in the conversation because of how stacked the Nittany Lions have been at tight end, but Cross has elite size at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds and is a good athlete in his own right. He’s someone who could likely be starting at other power conference programs, so it’s really just about getting that opportunity if it arises this fall.