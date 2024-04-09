Attending the Blue-White Game? Here’s What to Know

At long last, the Blue-White Game is right around the corner! As Penn State prepares for the 2024 season, we get to enjoy a sneak peek of what the team has been up to.

For those of us making the trek to Happy Valley, here is the important information to hekp prepare for your trip, per the Athletic Department (and for those of you watching from home, the game will be broadcast on BTN starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday). Safe travels!

The Blue-White Game will kick at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 in Beaver Stadium. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. Admission to the Blue-White Game is free. Fans will enter through gates A, B, C and E, which will open at noon.

As in previous years, fans will be invited onto the Beaver Stadium field following the game for 20 minutes, weather permitting.

Mobile Parking Passes in Effect for Blue-White Game

Special for the 2024 Blue-White Game, mobile parking passes will be the delivery method.

Fans are asked to please make sure to download their mobile parking passes to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay on your phone in advance of game day, similar to how they downloaded tickets during the 2023 season.

For step-by-step instructions on how to download mobile parking, please visit the link here.

Download the Penn State Nittany Lions App: Apple · Android.

Parking Information and Pricing

Parking passes for regular vehicles and RVs for the Blue-White Game were part of the 2023 season parking pass package and are now available in Penn State Account Manager.

The location of the parking pass will be the same location as a season parking pass holder’s 2023 regular-season parking location. The parking pass is only valid for the lot (and space, if applicable) listed on the parking pass.

The Blue-White Parking map can be found here.

Fans can purchase a Blue-White Game mobile parking pass in advance of game day for $20 here.

Fans attending the Blue-White Game without a parking pass will be charged $20 per regular vehicle, $60 per RV and $60 per bus. Cash or card sales will be accepted at the parking lots.

There is ADA parking reserved in the Shields, Wagner and Katz parking lots and a shuttle service will be provided.

RV parking passes were distributed to RV parking pass holders who had season-long RV parking for the 2023 season. All RV parking passes are only valid for the lot displayed on the parking pass. Fans can purchase RV parking for the 2024 Blue-White Game in the ORV lot. Those who arrive to the ORV lot on Friday without an ORV pass will owe $100 for RV two-night parking. Two-night companion car parking for the ORV lot will cost $40. Fans who arrive to the ORV lot on Saturday without an ORV pass will be charged $60.

Game Day Traffic Pattern in Effect

Penn State Football’s game day traffic pattern will be in effect for the Blue-White Game.

Please see the Blue-White Parking map to know your route to Beaver Stadium before you depart for the game.

One-way traffic patterns will begin at 11:30 a.m. on game day.

Fans can stay up-to-date on travel restrictions by visiting www.penndot.gov. Motorists can also stay up-to-date on the latest travel conditions by visiting www.511PA.com.

Fans can follow @beaver_stadium on X, formerly known as Twitter, for traffic and parking updates on game day.

Happy Valley Hospitality/Tailgating Reminders

Penn State Athletics reminds fans to be respectful, show their Happy Valley Hospitality and exhibit the behaviors to make Beaver Stadium game day safe. Be loud, proud, respectful, responsible, great fans and gracious hosts.

Fans are asked to please be alert to cars entering and exiting the parking lot.

Intercollegiate Athletics has also worked diligently on recycling and sustainability across ICA events and activities. Those sustainability efforts include making recycling bags available in the Beaver Stadium parking lots. Fans are encouraged to be environmentally responsible and participate in Penn State’s recycling and sustainability efforts by separating recyclable items before, during and after the game.

Blue recycling bags and clear trash bags are located throughout the Beaver Stadium parking lots. Bottles and cans only should be placed in the blue recycling bags. All other items should be placed in the clear trash bags.

University Bag Policy in Place for Blue-White Game

Penn State University’s bag policy will be in place for the Blue-White Game.

Clear tote bags, which can be sized 12” x 6” x 12” or smaller, will be permitted.

In addition, a 4” x 6” x 1” small clutch or wristlet will continue to be permissible.

Complete information on the University’s bag policy can be found here.

For questions or additional details, please contact the Office of the Associate Vice President, Police & Public Safety.

Beaver Stadium Block Party

The Beaver Stadium Block Party, taking place on Curtin Road between University Drive and Porter Road, begins at 9 a.m. on game day and will run through 6 p.m.

Fans can enjoy free activities for all ages including rides, such as a ferris wheel and giant slide, live music (Adam and the Armadillos from 10-11:30 a.m. and Velveeta from 4:30-6 p.m.), free inflatables, face painting, caricature drawings and more.

Carnival games are pay to play and will be cash only.

Food vendors will accept both cash and credit cards.

Fans will also have a chance to pick up a copy of the 2024 Football Spring Poster at the marketing table while supplies last.

Team arrival is scheduled for 11:40 a.m.

Apparel and Equipment Sale

The Blue-White Apparel and Equipment Sale, which will include team-issued apparel and equipment, will run on Saturday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while supplies last at Pegula Ice Arena and is open to the public.

The sale is coordinated by Lion Surplus. Fans wishing to shop the equipment sale can enter Pegula Ice Arena through Gate A. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted at the sale.

For parking, East Parking Deck will have a rate of $1 per hour for the first two hours and then will be a flat rate of $20 thereafter for the day.

Five Penn State Teams in Action on Blue-White Weekend

Five additional Penn State Athletics teams will be in action during Blue-White Weekend.

Admission is free to all events.

A detailed schedule is below:

Friday

· Men’s Tennis vs. Michigan – Sarni Tennis Center – 4 p.m.

· Softball vs. Michigan State – Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field – 5 p.m.

· Men’s Volleyball vs. George Mason – Rec Hall - 7 p.m.

Saturday

· Men’s Golf hosts Rutherford Intercollegiate – Penn State Golf Course – 8 a.m.

· Men’s Lacrosse vs. Michigan – Panzer Stadium – Noon

· Men’s Volleyball vs. George Mason – Rec Hall - 4 p.m.

· Softball vs. Michigan State – Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field – 4:30 p.m.

Sunday

· Men’s Golf hosts Rutherford Intercollegiate – Penn State Golf Course – 8 a.m.

· Softball vs. Michigan State – Nittany Lion Softball Park and Beard Field – 1 p.m.

· Men’s Tennis vs. Michigan State – Sarni Tennis Center – 1 p.m.